Azernews.Az

Monday July 31 2023

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

31 July 2023 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist attack in Pakistan, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the FM.

The tweet reads: “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack at the Political Convention in Bajaur. We stand with brotherly Pakistan against this terrorist act that killed 40 and injured more than 100 people. We express condolences to the Government, victims & their families.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more