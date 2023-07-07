What Heydar Aliyev did for Azerbaijan will remain forever in memory of history - Albanian President

7 July 2023 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

A joint working group on economic, industrial, and technological cooperation between Albania and Azerbaijan met in May. This working group is considered an important step in deepening relations in other vital areas. The agreement to establish a joint intergovernmental commission based on this group in Baku in 2024 is a vivid embodiment of the constructive spirit and mutual understanding between the two countries, Azernews reports.

President of Albania Bajram Begaj said this in a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"In January of this year, I had the opportunity to participate in the Global Baku Forum, which is another important initiative in terms of sharing experiences, and advanced views on the future of our countries and the planet. President Heydar Aliyev's unique vision of the development and strengthening of Azerbaijan during his 100th anniversary is felt by everyone who visits your country. What he has done for Azerbaijan will forever remain in the memory of history and serve the future development of your country," said the President of Albania.

