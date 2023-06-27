Influential US publication condemns separatist for hindering peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

27 June 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

The American financial and economic magazine Forbes, one of the most authoritative and well-known economic publications, called Ruben Vardanyan "a leader in blocking a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Azernews reports, citing reliable sources.

"On May 28, Vardanyan stated on his Russian-language Telegram channel that the separatists "should not sign any agreements with Azerbaijan." Vardanyan has been associated with the separatists for some time. On his Twitter page, Vardanyan writes "about human rights issues" related to the Karabakh region, and speaks particularly loudly about the so-called "blockade" of the road connecting the region with Armenia," the author of the article notes.

Moreover, as the author rightly writes, Vardanyan, a criminal oligarch who was "exported" to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan from Moscow and used to be the so-called "minister of state" of the separatists, most likely left his "post" to avoid the risk of individual sanctions.

Currently, he is also subject to immediate detention and transfer to the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine or NATO countries, the author added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz