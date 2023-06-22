Trial date for Armenian saboteurs announced

22 June 2023 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

The date of the trial in the criminal case against Armenian citizens Arutyun Yurikovich Ovagimyan and Karen Ashotovich Ghazaryan, accused of violating Azerbaijan's state border and committing grave crimes, has become known, Azernews reports.

The criminal case was transferred to the Sumgayit Serious Crimes Court for execution by Judge Fahmin Gumbatov.

Four Azerbaijanis - Eltun Sarkarli, Rza Allahverdiyev, Asif Babashov, and Ibrahim Shikhlarov - are recognized as victims in the case.

The preliminary preparatory meeting of the court is scheduled for 3 July.

According to official information, an investigation into the criminal case opened on May 26 by the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office over the violation of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan through Razdara village of Zangilan region by a subversive group of the Armenian armed forces, was completed.

During preliminary investigation was established that Armenian soldiers Harutyun Yurikovich Ovagimyan and Karen Ashotovich Ghazaryan, the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, illegally acquired firearms and ammunition, with the purpose of threatening to commit an act of terrorism in Azerbaijani territory and illegally crossed the secured state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the aim of violating the state border of Zangilan section of the State Border Guard Service with force.

During the investigation, it was also found out that during the detention of members of an Armenian subversive group, who tried to run away, one AKM firearm and 10 cartridges of 5.45 mm caliber were taken from Ovagimyan Arutyun Yurikovich as a tool of crime.

Hovagimyan Harutyun Yurikovich and Ghazaryan Karen Ashotovich were charged under 206.3.2 (smuggling of firearms and ammunition by a group of persons by prior conspiracy), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism by a group of persons by prior conspiracy), 228.2.1 (illegal procurement, transportation, and storage of firearms by a group of persons by prior conspiracy), 283.2.1 (incitement to ethnic, racial, religious or religious hatred), and article 283. 1 (incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and enmity by use or threat of use of violence) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Azerbaijan Republic committed or by a group of persons by prior arrangement or by an organized group or by use or threat of use of violence) of Criminal Code of the Azerbaijan Republic, and on June 21 the criminal case was sent for consideration to the Court for Serious Crimes.



