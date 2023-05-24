Information about the activities of the Engineering Troops [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

24 May 2023 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of the activities carried out in the liberated territories by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units, up to 600 hectares of land were completely cleared of mines during May of the current year, Azernews reports.

Up to 30420 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ammunition by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories up to date. In total, 10206 anti-personnel mines, 2580 anti-tank mines, and 10446 unexploded ammunition were detected and neutralized.

In addition, in May 2023, as a result of the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units with other state bodies, a total of 830 km of roads were cleared of snow to maintain the evacuation routes in a constant working state and to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of convoys of vehicles and military equipment.

The main efforts are aimed at demining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

Other necessary activities on detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as on engineering support continue in the liberated territories.

