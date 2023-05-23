King of Spain sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President
Felipe VI, King of Spain has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the Spanish government and people, I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.
Mr President, I wish you the best of health, and the beloved people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.
I express my deep respect and esteem to you.
Felipe VI
King of Spain
---
