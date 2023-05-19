What did Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia agree on?

19 May 2023 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

On May 19, 2023, talks were held in Moscow between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry on Friday that Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan presented their positions on the implementation of the tripartite statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.

The parties continued to work on the draft agreement "On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations". The sides had a constructive exchange of views on topics on which there are still disagreements.

The ministers expressed their gratitude to the Russian side for organizing the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The parties agreed to continue discussions.

The ministers also held separate meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

---

