14 May 2023 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili will visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Georgian Parliament Speaker will take part in the events of the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev on May 15.

In addition, a number of his meetings are planned in Baku.

