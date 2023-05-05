President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Serbia, following armed incident in school in Belgrade

5 May 2023 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic in connection with the victims of an armed incident at a school in Belgrade.

Dear Mr. President,

It is with deep shock and sorrow that we have received the news of the terrible tragedy that took place at a school in the city of Belgrade.

I share your grief at this difficult time, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to You, families and loved ones of those killed, all the people of Serbia, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 5 May 2023

