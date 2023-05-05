President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Serbia, following armed incident in school in Belgrade
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic in connection with the victims of an armed incident at a school in Belgrade.
Dear Mr. President,
It is with deep shock and sorrow that we have received the news of the terrible tragedy that took place at a school in the city of Belgrade.
I share your grief at this difficult time, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to You, families and loved ones of those killed, all the people of Serbia, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 5 May 2023
---
