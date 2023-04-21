Festive prayer performed in Taza Pir Mosque

21 April 2023 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

A festive prayer was performed at the Taza Pir Mosque in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Azernews reports.

The prayer was held with the participation of Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims' Board (CMB) Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Qazi Council (Fetwa institution) of the CMB, Sheikh ul-Islam of Caucasus.

The first and last dates of Ramadan are determined by the lunar Islamic calendar.

---

