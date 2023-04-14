One drop campaign visits schoolchildren

14 April 2023 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

Work within the "One Drop" campaign, which focuses the attention of the country's population on efficient water use habits, has been underway for some time now. The main goal of the future activity of the campaign includes educational work among the younger pupils of general education schools located in the capital and surrounding settlements.

For this purpose, the organizers of the project visited secondary schools and held meetings with 3rd-6th grade students and gave a wide presentation on the importance of using water sparingly.

Organizing the trips on the eve of April 15 - Ecological Knowledge Day - serves to raise awareness among schoolchildren about the importance of protecting the resources that nature has given us.

During the presentation, students were informed about the purpose of the campaign, the importance of efficient use of water, ways to save money in everyday life, and the dangers that may await us in the future. The project participants, who did not go to the school meeting empty-handed, presented them with the book "Bir Damcı", a collection of information about the importance of proper use of water, and various merchandise gifts.

During the meetings with the students, the organizers also informed them about the drawing competition organized within the project and encouraged them to participate in this competition to win a gift and show their creativity.

The meetings, which will continue in the next few days, will include members of the eco-club operating under the Republican Children and Youth Development Center of the Ministry of Science and Education in 20 schools. It should be noted that earlier, as part of the project, educational posters were hung in schools.

The "One drop" campaign is implemented by Azerbaijan's Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency and IDEA Public Union.

Detailed information about the campaign can be obtained from the birdamci.az website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

---

