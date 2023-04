14 April 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the "Regulations on the Electronic Agriculture Information System".

According to the amendment, the subsystem "Use of agricultural land" will be created.

The subsystem "Use of agricultural land" will receive, consider and respond to applications in connection with the transfer of the lease (use) of agricultural land.

