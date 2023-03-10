Azerbaijan & Kazakhstan discuss future coop prospects [PHOTOS]

10 March 2023 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Kazakhstan’s Information and Social Development Minister Kydyrali Darkhan, Azernews reports citing MFA.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and discussed future cooperation prospects in the fields of information, communication, social protection, as well as family and youth policy.

At the same time, it was emphasized that it is important to increase joint efforts in important directions in international organizations and multilateral cooperation platforms, especially the Organization of Turkic States, the Consultation on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and other frameworks, and to expand the exchange of information and experience between our countries.

The large-scale restoration and construction works carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories freed from occupation, and the contributions of Kazakhstan to these works were noted.

The meeting also discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

---

