President: Disputes between countries are resolved on basis of territorial integrity and sovereignty

“Every conflict has its own history, has its own dynamics and has its own end but important is that disputes between countries are resolved on the basis of international law, territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes.”

“It cannot be changed by force. This is a position of Azerbaijan. And this position applies not only to our case, but to all conflicts in the world. And we publicly articulate this position,” the head of state emphasized.

