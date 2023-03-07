Azerbaijan's efforts in institutional development will power its members to defend their interests

7 March 2023 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Peter Tase

The Republic of Azerbaijan under the wisdom, guidance and Marion building strategies of Heydar Aliyev, has forged a strong Foreign Policy based on multilateralism and resolution of international security crisis based on dialogue and international organizations. The Chairmanship of Azerbaijan of the Non - Aligned Movement is the most significant milestone in the history of this multilateral organization. Azerbaijan has shown an admirable ability to lead this organization that has 120 member nations, twenty observer states and ten international organizations, the second largest multilateral organization, only after the United Nations.

Besides that, the Chairmanship of Azerbaijan has brought to the center of the world the significance, weight and historic role for international peace played by the Non - Aligned Movement. In the Post COVID 19 recovery NAM has pointed out the cooperation in the fields of politics, infrastructure, economics and building the foundations of international peace, simultaneously upholding principles of international law. Chairmanship of Azerbaijan, under the guidance of President Ilham Aliyev NAM has strengthened its presence and prestige across continents and bolstered its role towards preserving international security and fraternal partnership among nations. NAM has accomplished many projects and political actions that were not even imagined years ago, and the chairmanship of Azerbaijan is the most important chapter in the organization’s history since its founding in 1961.

The Fascinating leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and his persuasive guidance are an essential ingredient in the history of the Non-Aligned Movement and have contributed immensely in the preservation of peace and development across the World. During the Chairmanship of Azerbaijan, was created NAM Parliamentary Network. NAM member states have supported this initiative of Azerbaijan Government, which is another step to strengthen solidarity and mutual strategic support. The parliamentary diplomacy and interparliamentary Network is a principal structure that will raise the voice of NAM in the multilateral framework and geopolitical environment. It will contribute to solidarity between member countries.

Moreover, NAM has established close working relations with different parliamentary organizations of the world. Undoubtedly, It is the second, after the United Nations, the largest international institution, and its candid voice is heard on a global level, thanks to the effectiveness and statecraft of President Ilham Aliyev.

In addition to the parliamentary network, another memorable, important initiative is the youth network, and the Youth Summit of NAM. These are some wonderful the steps toward the institutional development of NAM, the time has come to take practical steps in forging a greater role of NAM, using the impeccable performance of Azerbaijan as a guiding torch in the future.

Another project and strategic initiative implemented by Azerbaijan that was supported by member states, is the creation of the NAM support office in New York. Now is the perfect time to make more steps towards institutional development and that, in its turn, will help NAM defend interests of all its member nations in the international arena and also strengthen solidarity between all countries.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz