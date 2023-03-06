Azerbaijani & Djiboutian FMs mull multifaceted cooperation

6 March 2023 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Djiboutian Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf within the framework of the fifth UN Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC), Azernews reports citing MFA.

According to the press release of MFA, top diplomats expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Djibouti within the framework of bilateral political and international organizations.

The meeting discussed the prospects of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic, transport, educational, and humanitarian fields.

Jeyhun Bayramov thanked the Djiboutian top diplomat for its support to Azerbaijan, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan at the UN, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Non-Aligned Movement, and other international platforms.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister also informed his counterpart about the scholarship program provided by Azerbaijan for education and training for the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement, and they exchanged views on the issues of Djibouti benefiting from these opportunities.

Djibouti's foreign minister noted that his country is interested in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The parties also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

