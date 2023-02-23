Russia's emissary kicked out of Azerbaijan's Karabakh

23 February 2023 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Ruben Vardanyan, a criminal oligarch and a Russian billionaire of Armenian origin, was sacked from his so-called "post" in Karabakh, Azernews reports.

The separatist regime in Karabakh even made a hasty replacement appointing "chief prosecutor" Gurgen Nersisyan, instead of Vardanyan.

Noting that the Azerbaijan government has repeatedly stressed that Azerbaijan never takes a person like Ruben Vardanyan, a self-styled "leader" in Karabakh.

“We are ready to talk about it with the Armenians living in Karabakh, but not the people sent by Moscow with money stolen from the Russian people in their pockets.”

Even at the Munich Security Conference, President Ilham Aliyev repeated his words again.

"However, we can do this only when the Russian citizen, criminal oligarch, the person involved in money laundering in Europe - Vardanyan leaves our territory."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz