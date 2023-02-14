Turkish embassy opens new donations account at Azerbaijani bank

14 February 2023 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

The embassy of Turkiye in Azerbaijan has opened a new donations account for the victims of the January 6 earthquake, Azernews reports.

The account was opened at Azerbaijan's Ziraat Bank in the name of the embassy.

Individuals and legal entities wishing to make donations can provide assistance through transfers via bank accounts.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

At the time of writing, the death toll in Turkiye was 31,643.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is continuing to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz