13 February 2023 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 rocked the Caspian Sea at 1419 (GMT+4), Azernews reports via Azerbaijan's Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC).

The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 60 kilometers.

There are 84 seismic stations of RSSC operating via satellite communication on the territory of Azerbaijan.

---

