President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan possesses huge potential for development of renewable energy

13 February 2023 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

“There is huge potential in Azerbaijan for the development of renewable energy. Currently, two stations are under construction - 470-megawatt solar and wind stations. The construction of the third station will start soon, and it will give us about 240 megawatts of additional power,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period.

“Currently, on the basis of the documents signed with foreign investors, up to 25 gigawatts of solar and wind power plants are to be built, most of them in the Caspian Sea, and a few onshore. So, this is really huge potential, and the wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea alone is equal to 157 gigawatts,” the president emphasized.

“Today we are laying the foundation of a really large and important project. I am sure that the station will be built on time and will strengthen the energy potential of our country, enhance our export opportunities, and open the way for new, future projects with foreign partners,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

