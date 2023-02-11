Azernews.Az

Saturday February 11 2023

Latvian president to visit Baku

11 February 2023 10:23 (UTC+04:00)
Sabina Mammadli
Latvian President Egils Levits will visit Azerbaijan in early March to attend the X Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.

As reported earlier, the forum will be held by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) on March 9-11 on the topic of "World Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X GBF is promising to bring over 400 participants, including current and former heads of state and government, Nobel laureates, international organizations, and civil society representatives.

