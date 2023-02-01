Azerbaijan, Israel eye prospects for military cooperation

1 February 2023 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Galant have discussed the bilateral military cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In a telephone conversation on February 1, at the initiative of the opposite side, the officials exchanged views on issues of bilateral military cooperation. Yoav Galant noted that Azerbaijani-Israel ties are based on friendship and mutual trust, and expressed satisfaction with the current relations between the countries.

Zakir Hasanov congratulated Yoav Galant on his appointment as the defense minister of Israel and expressed optimism for the future of military cooperation between the two nations.

The parties talked about the prospects for military-technical cooperation between the two nations as well as regional security issues.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over years. Cooperation between the two countries is based not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust.

During the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. In addition, Israeli companies are involved in the restoration and reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million.

