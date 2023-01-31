Top religious leader raps Persian regime for holding "40m Azerbaijanis hostages"

31 January 2023 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

About 40m Azerbaijanis are hostages of the Persian regime in Iran, the chairman of the Board of Muslims of the Caucasus, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahsukur Pasazada, has said.

"Like everyone else, we condemn the terrorist attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran. Today, representatives of all religions living in our country came together and expressed their condolences. This shows tolerance and national unity in Azerbaijan," he said.

About 40 million Azerbaijanis live in Iran, the chairman of the Board of Muslims of the Caucasus added.

"Today, they are captives in the hands of the Persian regime. I believe that the truth will prevail in the future. Today we received a martyr from Iran whom we considered a brother. Now we see that they are Armenia's brothers. As President Ilham Aliyev said, what happened is an act of terrorism. The matter must be thoroughly investigated, and the world must know the truth,” Pasazada said.

---

