Azerbaijan names emergencies minister to Nakhchivan exclave

17 January 2023 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Col Shahin Mirzayev has been appointed Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports per Nuhcixan News Agency.

In conformity with another decree, Lt-Gen Shami Abdullayev was relieved of the post of Minister for Emergency Situations of the republic.

The new minister was introduced to the staff by Azerbaijani presidential representative to Nakhchivan Fuad Najafli, and Azerbaijani Emergencies Minister Col-Gen Kamaladdin Heydarov.

