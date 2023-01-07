Nakhchivan residents can now change identity cards at ASAN Service

7 January 2023 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Citizens registered in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be able to replace their identity cards at the ASAN Service center in any region of the country, Azernews reports per the press service of the Interior Ministry.

Residents of Nakhchivan have up until now only been able to replace their identity cards several times a year at the Permanent Representation of Nakhchivan in Baku or at the Main Passport Registration and Migration Department under the Nakhchivan Interior Ministry. For those looking to replace an expired, lost, or useless identity card or another document, this resulted in additional challenges and a waste of time.

ASAN Service center under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the Azerbaijani president was established on 13 July 2012. These centers are agencies responsible for ensuring the uniform and well-coordinated realization of the services to be provided by the state entities.

Currently, there are 24 ASAN Service centers, 8 of them are in Baku, and the remaining 16 are in Sumgayit, Ganja, Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala, Guba, Masalli, Mingachevir, Imishli, Shaki, Shamakhi, Kurdamir, Tovuz, Aghjabadi, and Balakan.

