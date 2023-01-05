Top-level meeting of Nizami Ganjavi International Center to be held in Geneva

5 January 2023 19:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The next high-level meeting of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will be held on January 12-13 in Geneva in the framework of cooperation with the UN Geneva Office, Trend reports.

At the event in Geneva, with the participation of the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros A. Ghebreyesus, issues of peace and security, the global health strategy, the migration crisis and the refugee crisis, multilateralism and many other issues that are central to the global world agenda will be discussed.

More than 50 dignitaries are planned to attend, including 13 former presidents, 6 former prime ministers and more than 10 former foreign ministers from 22 countries, including former Secretary General Amr Musa.

As part of the high-level meeting in Geneva, a preparatory meeting will be held dedicated to the X Global Baku Forum, which will be held in 2023.

---

