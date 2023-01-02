Russian peacekeepers' cars freely pass along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi highway [PHOTO]

2 January 2023 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Since the twelfth day, Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGO) have been peacefully protesting in Karabakh near the area where Russian peacekeepers are currently stationed, Azernews reports.

Russian peacekeepers were traveling in two passenger cars when they were unimpeded on the Lachin-Khankandi road in Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the Lachin-Khankandi road was open to the support vehicles of Russian peacekeepers.

Previously, the Azerbaijanis were rumored to have blocked the Lachin road and prevented supply vehicles from passing because they were holding a peaceful protest rally close to Shusha, which is where the peacekeepers' post is located.

Non-governmental organization representatives from Azerbaijan have been protesting against the fact that Azerbaijani experts are not allowed on the territory to keep an eye on the illegitimate exploitation of deposits near where the peacekeepers are stationed.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.

