26 December 2022 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in St. Petersburg for a working visit to attend a meeting of the CIS heads of state at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At St. Petersburg's Pulkovo-2 Airport, the president was met by St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov, Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko, and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz