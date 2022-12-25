Utter fiasco of Moscow puppet: No way to resolve the impasse

25 December 2022 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The remnants of the blood-sucking Karabakh separatists in Azerbaijan’s historical region under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeepers are planning to hold a rally in Khankandi on December 25.

What is quite intriguing is that rank-and-file citizens of the region are uninterested in yet another adventure of the criminals whose days in the area are numbered and seek to prolong their days on the misfortune of locals.

Thus, the criminal leadership of the crooked regime, unable to stimulate and bring people to the central square, ordered servicemen, including those on vacation, to attend the protest in plain clothes together with family members.

Locals are also ordered to come to the rally with their families. Employees of the quasi-state agencies were repeatedly urged that it was compulsory to participate in the so-called popular protest.

What is obvious is that the separatists are hastily losing their reputation among the locals as they are in a desperate situation because they urgently need to justify what their bosses ordered them to fulfill.

Besides, instructions on taking part in the demonstration in civilian uniform were also given to employees of the "law enforcement agencies" of the puppet regime.

