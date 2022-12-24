Azerbaijan starts establishing forest parks in liberated lands

24 December 2022 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has started establishing forest parks consisting of green corridors and terraces in its liberated lands, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the conference "Great Return: The Triumph of Ilham Aliyev's Policy", dedicated to the first state program on the 'Great Return' to the Azerbaijani liberated territories, organized by New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

