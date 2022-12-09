Azerbaijan making great efforts to restore historic beauty of liberated Fuzuli – Istanbul University Professor

9 December 2022 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan is making considerable efforts to restore the historic beauty of liberated Fuzuli, Professor of the Legal History Department at Istanbul University Fethi Gedikli told Trend during his visit to Karabakh as part of the foreign delegation on December 8.

"I witnessed the vestiges of once-majestic buildings in Karabakh. The ruins are supposed to be transformed into open-air museums to commemorate veterans and servicemen who fell in a battle for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation. These museums will also serve as a reminder for future generations," he said.

Gedikli noted that all the implications of the Armenian occupation can be clearly seen in the Fuzuli district.

"The devastated city is currently recovering thanks to the efforts of its people. Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijanis. Visiting Karabakh and seeing this hope is a great happiness for me. I'm sure that the future of the Karabakh region will be bright," he added.

---

