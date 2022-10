30 October 2022 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed condolences to the Republic of Korea, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Twitter account.

"We are deeply saddened by loss of lives during the tragic stampede in Seoul, Republic of Korea. We express our condolences to the Government and people of Korea. We wish for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," MFA said.

