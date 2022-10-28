Army’s rocket, artillery troops hold command-staff drills [PHOTO/VIDEO]

28 October 2022 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s rocket and artillery troops have conducted command-staff drills under the training plan for 2022, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

Under the plan, the troops were put on alert, transferred from their usual deployment locations to the assembly zones and allocated firing positions, the ministry said.

The tasks of suppressing the provocations of an imaginary enemy's sabotage group that entered the units' zones of responsibility, as well as organizing and supervising efforts on their neutralization, were completed during the exercises.

Furthermore, fire support was provided for combined-arms units when strategically vital sites were captured and numerous combat-training missions were completed.

The drills were aimed at enhancing the headquarters’ performance and interoperability while bringing a military unit into combat readiness, as well as improving commanders' decision-making capabilities in controlling units during the battle.

The assigned tasks were successfully accomplished during the drills.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz