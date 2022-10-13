Shusha to host int'l conference on National Press Day

13 October 2022 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

An international conference is planned to be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha on National Press Day, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Press Council Rashad Majid said.

He made the remark during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency and the Press Council.

Majid noted the importance of international cooperation in this field, adding that the Press Council will conduct the relevant work.

"The Press Council believes that holding an international conference in Shusha on July 29 on National Press Day can contribute to the development of international cooperation," Mejid added.

