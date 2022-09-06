South Caucasus Weekly Review looks into major developments in Armenia, Georgia & Azerbaijan

6 September 2022 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

South Caucasus Weekly Review: 29 Aug-4 Sep 22

This project of Azernews is designed to cover major weekly developments in the South Caucasus nations.

HIGHLIGHTS

Iran launches new power transmission line to Armenia

A new power transmission line to Armenia has been launched as part of over 2,000 electricity-related projects in Iran's East Azerbaijan region, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.

The 90-kilometer Jerez-Meghri power transmission line can export 400 kilowatts of electricity from Armenia.

Armenian, Russian leaders mull cooperation, Karabakh issue

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed mutual cooperation and the situation around Karabakh on August 29, Azernews reports, per the Armenian PM’s Office.

During the phone conversation, the leaders expressed optimism that the mutually beneficial Armenian-Russian ties will continue to develop and flourish in an effective manner. They also discussed a variety of issues on the Armenian-Russian agenda.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh was also discussed. The need to constantly follow the trilateral accords of November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, was highlighted in particular.

Meanwhile, Moscow expressed support for Yerevan's efforts to bolster its defense capabilities and border security, as well as normalize relations with its neighbors.

This was highlighted in the Russian Foreign Ministry statement issued on the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Armenia and Russia.

“We are inclined to help Yerevan in the future as well from the positions of a key ally in strengthening its defense capabilities and border security, normalizing relations with its neighbors. We are convinced that the strict observance of November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, trilateral agreements are the path to stability in the region. The Russian peacekeeping contingent remains a key factor in ensuring security in Nagorno Karabakh. We sincerely value the friendship with brotherly Armenia and are inclined to further strengthen the Russian-Armenian allied relations for the prosperity of our countries and peoples”, the Russian FM stated.

On September 1, during a phone call, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed the course of implementation of the trilateral agreements (November 10, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021) on Karabakh.

“An agreement was reached to continue contacts soon,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

Armenia, Iran eye strengthening economic co-op, boosting trade turnover

Armenia and Iran intend to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, improve trade turnover volumes, and strengthen contacts between the two nations' businessmen, Azernews reports, citing Armenia’s Deputy Economy Minister Armen Arzumanyan.

Arzumanyan made the remarks during a meeting with the delegation led by Governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province Abedin Khorram held as part of the Armenian-Iranian Business Forum in Yerevan on September 1.

Armenia and Iran's commercial turnover is increasing. When compared to the same period in 2021, the first six months of 2022 saw a significant increase. It was roughly $307 million in 2022 and $224 million in the same period of the previous year. We anticipate more intense growth in the second part of the year, Arzumanyan said.

In turn, Khorram emphasized that Iran’s purpose is to contribute to increasing bilateral trade turnover with Armenia. The provincial governor also addressed various issues in the customs sector, noting that efforts should be made to resolve them. He expressed optimism that significant accomplishments will be recorded during the visit.

“We are here in order to be able to further develop the bilateral relations. Our key goal is to develop the relations of the East Azerbaijan province with the Armenian side so that as a bordering province to be able to increase that cooperation and the export volumes,” Khorram said.

He added that Iran also plans to enter the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union (EU) through Armenia.

GEORGIA

Georgia pledges steadfast support to Ukraine

Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili pledged Georgia’s support to Ukraine during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Azernews reports, citing the Georgian media.

The top diplomats came together within the framework of the informal ministerial meeting of the EU foreign ministers that took place in Prague.

Darchiashvili reiterated to his Ukrainian colleague Georgia's unwavering support for Ukraine and expressed optimism that the war would stop soon and peace and stability would be restored in the country.

Darchiashvili, along with his Ukrainian and Moldovan colleagues, attended the informal Gymnich conference of the European Union foreign ministers on August 30-31, in Prague, at the invitation of the Czech Republic (which is now rotating chair of the EU).

The Georgian minister stressed the Associated Trio's (Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova) importance in the region and their European integration efforts. The ministers appreciated the Associated Trio countries' invitation to the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers as a demonstration of the EU's strong and ongoing support for these nations.

The European Commission’s decision to open the European perspective for the Trio countries was highlighted and the implementation of the European Commission’s recommendations by the countries was discussed.

Georgian, Israel eye expanding cooperation

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and the new Israeli ambassador to Georgia, Hadas Meitzad, discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation between their countries on August 30.

In conformity with the Georgian Foreign Ministry (MFA), the meeting focus was on deepening cooperation in trade, economics, and tourism, as well as evaluating the two nations' views.

“The dignitaries also reviewed the regional challenges and confirmed their readiness to continue active work on bilateral and multilateral agenda issues,” the ministry added.

Georgian parliament to discuss EU’s 12-point recommendations

In its fall session, which begins on September 6, the Georgian Parliament will assess the EU's 12-point proposals on the country's candidacy for membership in the organization.

During the same timeframe, the parliament will have to make various personnel choices, including the election of the CEC chairperson and professional members, as well as the new Public Defender.

Furthermore, during the fall session, the ruling team takes the initiative to implement constitutional revisions and recommends to parliament that the prosecutor-general be elected with a 90-vote quorum. The constitutional revisions to be tabled will be presented before the parliament's bureau session on September 5.

Meanwhile, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has criticized the government for not attending the discussion of the 12-point proposals in Brussels.

“It is very strange to me that no one from the Georgian government has gone to Brussels in order to have at least some initial discussion on these twelve recommendations,” President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili said at a briefing.

She noted that the Association Council will be held the next week, where the prime minister is also invited, and this will be a good opportunity that should not be missed.

“A very serious moment is starting now, as in a week the association council will be held, where the prime minister is invited to, and this will be the first important meeting after the summer and the recommendations. I would like to emphasize once again that it is very strange to me that no one from the government went to Brussels to have at least some initial discussion on these twelve recommendations,” she stressed.

AZERBAIJAN

Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders meeting in Brussels in anticipation of achieving a breakthrough in negotiations

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met for the fourth time in Brussels on August 31 under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel to look into ways of expediting preparations for drafting a peace deal, Azernews reports.

This was the fourth meeting of its kind being held under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel. The meeting discussed the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The third Brussels meeting took place between the leaders at the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel on May 22. At that meeting, the sides focused on the situation in the South Caucasus, the development of relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan with the EU as well as the broader region.

After the meeting, Michel said that Azerbaijan and Armenia decided to accelerate substantive work on the peace treaty governing inter-state ties between the two countries and tasked the foreign ministers to meet within a month to work on a draft text of a peace deal.

The parties also thoroughly discussed humanitarian matters like demining, detainees, and the fate of missing people.

The leaders assessed progress on all issues relating to border delimitation and how to best guarantee a stable situation and agreed that the next Border Commissions meeting to be held in Brussels in November.

The parties discussed the status of negotiations on the mechanisms for unblocking transportation lines.

Michel emphasized the need for bringing the populations on both sides along and preparing them for long-term sustainable peace.

“Public messaging is critical in this regard – in a sensitive situation as every word spoken in public is obviously listened to by the other side and weighed,” he said.

Azerbaijani defense chief attends various Victory Day events in Turkiye

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov attended various Victory Day ceremonies organized in Turkiye, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

On August 31, Hasanov visited the Turkish National Defense University as part of his working visit to Turkiye and attended a concert program commemorating the 100th anniversary of Victory Day.

Similarly, Azerbaijan's defense minister participated in the graduation ceremony of the Turkish Naval and Air Force academies, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a congratulatory speech on August 31, the ministry said.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani military attache's office in Turkiye congratulated the Azerbaijani troops, who were given the military ranks of warrant officer, and wished them good luck in their future military duty.

Turkish air force pilots arrive in Azerbaijan to join upcoming drills

A group of Turkish air force flight and technical personnel arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the TurAz Falcon -2022 (TurAz Qartali) joint flight-tactical drills, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“The work on staff accommodation, exercise planning, and other organizational issues are underway to get prepared for the exercises,” the ministry said.

The joint flight-tactical drills kicked off on September 5, it added.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye actively collaborate in various military spheres. Often the air, sea, and naval forces of the two countries conduct joint tactical drills.

The joint exercises aimed to improve the interaction between the two countries' army units during combat operations and develop the commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

---

