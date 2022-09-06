Reconstruction of section of Baku - Guba - Russia state border highway continues [PHOTO/VIDEO]

6 September 2022 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The reconstruction works on the 66-kilometer deformed section of Baku-Guba-Russia state border highway are continuing at a rapid pace, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

Work is underway on the construction of the new road base. After the completion of excavation work on these sites, work will be carried out on the laying of asphalt concrete payment.

The problems, hindering the comfortable and safe movement of vehicles on this site of the highway, will be completely eliminated.

The movement on the territory, where work is being carried out, is completely limited. Two-work traffic has been provided on one of the lanes of the highway, additional measures have been taken, appropriate marking have been applied and temporary signs have been installed.

A new toll highway is being built in the direction of the state border with Russia. In order to provide citizens with comfortable alternative options of movement in this direction, work is underway on the reconstruction of the existing highway.

Construction work on both roads is planned to be completed by the end of this year.

