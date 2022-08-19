Azerbaijani air force helicopter units hold drills [VIDEO]

19 August 2022 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijan air force helicopter units have conducted drills under the approved combat training plan, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

Taking off from base airfields, under the dill plan, the helicopters utilized combat shots to eliminate conventional enemy targets on the training grounds, the ministry said.

The helicopter crews completed their assigned duties effectively, the ministry added.

Azerbaijan undertakes drills on a regular basis to strengthen the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also seek to strengthen servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Earlier, the ministry underlined that Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

Currently, the Azerbaijani servicemen compete in various subcategories of the International Army Games-2022 held in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Iran. The Azerbaijani naval team ranked first in the Sea Cup contest held as part of the International Army Games-2022.

