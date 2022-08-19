Azerbaijani naval team fulfil artillery shooting tasks in Sea Cup contest [PHOTO]

19 August 2022 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani naval team has fulfilled artillery shooting tasks as part of the Sea Cup contest, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The seamen completed the tasks on the artillery shooting at sea target episode of the conducting artillery shooting stage during the contest held as part of the International Army Games-2022 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

In line with the rules, artillery fires were directed at small-scale naval targets located at a distance of 3,000 meters. Artillery installation crews were provided with 40 shells to destroy the target. A specially installed shipboard was used as a naval target during the completion of the tasks, the ministry said.

Similarly, night shooting was completed at the next stage of the Masters of Artillery Fire competition, which was held in Kazakhstan, the ministry said in a separate report.

After overcoming the obstacle course and minefield, the second crew of the Azerbaijani artillerymen destroyed the illuminated targets with mortars, grenade launchers, and machine guns.

The referees awarded third place to Azerbaijani servicemen, who performed admirably all tasks.

Along with Azerbaijan, teams from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe compete in the international contest.

Furthermore, various episodes of the Sniper Frontier competition were staged as part of the International Army Games-2022 in Iran, the ministry said.

Azerbaijani snipers completed two more first-stage exercises successfully.

The servicemen demonstrated their abilities by destroying special targets located 300-600 meters away from various positions, it added.

