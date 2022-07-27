US names new deputy ambassador to Azerbaijan

27 July 2022 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Hugo Guevara has been appointed as deputy chief of the US mission to Azerbaijan and is currently serving as Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. embassy in Baku, the US embassy said.

In a video message, Guevara stated that he will be serving as Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. embassy in Azerbaijan until a new ambassador is named.

Guevara has extensive experience at the State Department, and most recently he oversaw security and rule-of-law cooperation with the government of Guatemala at the U.S. embassy in Guatemala City, According to the embassy, the message from the embassy read.

"Prior to beginning his current assignment, Hugo studied Azerbaijani language in Washington," the embassy added.

Mr. Guevara has also served as Deputy Director in the Office of Nordic and Baltic Affairs and spent a year on detail to the U.S. Senate as a foreign policy advisor to Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, covering the full range of foreign affairs portfolios. He has served as a Senior Watch Officer in the State Department’s 24-hour Operations Center and as Deputy Chief of the Political-Military Affairs Unit at the U.S. embassy in Berlin.

To recap, Earle (Lee) Litzenberger, who served as ambassador to Azerbaijan since March 2019, has recently completed his mission as the ambassador.

