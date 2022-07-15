Azerbaijani foreign minister discusses regional issues, peace-building efforts with outgoing ambassadors [PHOTO]

15 July 2022 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed regional issues and peace-building efforts with the outgoing Swedish and Turkmen ambassadors to Azerbaijan on July 15, Azernews reports.

Bayramov thanked the outgoing Swedish ambassador, Christian Kamill, for his efforts to develop relations between the two nations during his time in Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The minister recalled that the ambassador's diplomatic tenure in the country coincided with Azerbaijan’s historic victory over Armenia in the 44-day war, and emphasized Sweden's efforts in this respect in both bilateral and regional contexts.

Underlining the importance of further expansion of Azerbaijani-Swedish political dialogue, Bayramov stressed that high-level visits and meetings between the two countries contributed to the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Expressing satisfaction about his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, Kamill stated that the activities organized in Sweden and Azerbaijan to commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations helped to the growth of relations between the two countries.

The present regional situation, peace-building initiatives, and restoration activities in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands were also covered at the meeting. Ambassador Christian Kamill received well wishes from Bayramov.

Similarly, during his meeting with Turkmenistan's outgoing ambassador, Mekan Ishangulyyev, Bayramov stressed the historical importance of strengthening cooperation and dialogue between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in various formats. The minister highlighted the regular high-level visits, meetings, and agreements reached on the Caspian Sea, which is considered a sea of friendship.

In turn, Ishangulyyev underlined the relations between two peoples and states that are based on historical, cultural, and ethnic unity. He emphasized the possibilities for future expansion of collaboration in the political, economic, trade, transportation, and transit sectors.

The agenda for bilateral cooperation, regional peacebuilding initiatives, and other subjects of mutual concern were covered at the meetings. Bayramov complimented Ishangulyyev for his successful diplomatic mission and wished him well in his future endeavors.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz