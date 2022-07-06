Azerbaijan, Indonesia approve MoU on energy co-op

6 July 2022 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev decreed approving the Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan Energy Ministry and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia on energy cooperation.

According to the presidential decree, the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia on energy cooperation", signed on April 30, 2021 in Baku (Azerbaijan ) and Jakarta (Indonesia), is approved.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz