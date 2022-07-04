Azerbaijan approves new budget of State Social Protection, Unemployment Insurance Funds

4 July 2022 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the law "On budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2022," Azernews reports.

According to the law, revenues and expenses of the budget of the State Social Protection Fund will amount to AZN5.6 billion ($3.2 billion), which is AZN299.5 million ($176.18 million) or 5.6 percent more than the approved figure.

Revenues and expenses of the Unemployment Insurance Fund will amount to AZN181,400,000 ($106.71 million), which is AZN1,000,000 million ($588,235.29) or 0.6 percent more than the approved figure.

