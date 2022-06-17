Experts upbeat about IX Global Baku Forum, topics debated

17 June 2022 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev focused on a number of important issues during his speech at the IX Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports per MP Jeyhun Mammadov.

One of the most important issues raised by the head of state was the settlement of the previously existing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the MP said, adding that Ilham Aliyev once again warned Armenia and stressed the importance of opening the Zangazur corridor.

"If Armenia doesn’t open the Zangazur corridor, nor sign a peace agreement, Azerbaijan will take a number of steps. Azerbaijan has enough historical facts and grounds to prove that the Zangazur corridor, which used to be part of Azerbaijan, was transferred to Armenia. In this case, Azerbaijan can take steps and make certain claims against Armenia, which should be taken into account by the country," the MP said.

He stressed that another issue was connected with the OSCE Minsk Group.

"Armenia won’t be able to revive the Minsk Group today, no matter how hard it tries. There is no such group anymore, this issue has been closed. Another important issue here is that Armenia must draw very serious conclusions, otherwise, Azerbaijan will take a number of steps in this regard," Mammadov noted. "At the same time, it should be noted that no articles or clauses on the OSCE Minsk Group and the status of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh were included in the statement of November 10, 2020 [signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the Second Karabakh War]. Therefore, Armenia should take all the aspects into account. Azerbaijan's position is principled and resolute."

Azerbaijani political expert Elchin Mirzabayli noted that the IX Global Baku Forum on "Challenges to the Global World Order", held under the patronage of the president of Azerbaijan and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, is completely different from other international conferences and forums held in different countries of the world, both in importance and in the variety of discussed topics.

"The peculiarity of the Global Baku Forum is that it takes a comprehensive approach to the problems facing humanity today, and sets out the reasons for these problems. For example, the Munich Security Conference, which has been held since 1962, is devoted to foreign policy and security issues. This international event was called the Conference on Military Affairs until 1993, which also reflects the priorities of the Munich Security Conference. The activities of the Davos World Economic Forum, established in 1971, also cover certain areas," Mirzabayli reminded.

"At the Davos forum, economic and partly social issues, including health and environmental matters, are usually discussed. The conferences organized by the Valdai Discussion Club, founded in 2004, are also devoted to global economic and political issues and somewhat resemble the format of the Munich Security Conference," the expert said.

“Currently, popular international forums and conferences in more than 50 different areas are organized around the world. Some of them are held regularly, and some are organized on the basis of tasks arising from specific problems. However, the feature that distinguishes the Baku Global Forum from other conferences and forums is both its comprehensive approach to the challenges facing the world and interconnection of these challenges, no matter what area they cover, down to the smallest details, as well as a rigorous analysis to find solutions in accordance with the realities," he explained.

The expert stated that the problems facing humanity amid the events in Ukraine, including the likelihood that food security challenges may become more and more dangerous, confirm the interconnection of political, economic, social, environmental and other challenges.

"Wars pose a challenge to the economy, the environment, food and energy security, or, conversely, economic, social, humanitarian, environmental problems create the background for new conflicts and wars. Namely in this context the Global Baku Forum, which reflects the point of view of official Baku on the processes taking place in the world, is unique and, most importantly, objective and impartial," Mirzabayli noted.

"One of the most important features of the Global Baku Forum is its preference for new approaches. The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the opening ceremony of the IX Global Baku Forum, paid special attention to this issue. In this regard, I believe that the forum will again be dominated by new approaches to solving the problems facing humanity, and I hope that the Global Baku Forum will also be able to show a positive example in this direction," concluded the expert.

--

