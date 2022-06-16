Popular foreign travelers traveling Azerbaijan's liberated territories [PHOTO]

16 June 2022 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

The trip of famous foreign travelers to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War is underway, Azernews reports.

A total of 24 world-famous travelers from Denmark, Germany, the US, Singapore, Ukraine, Turkiye, Spain, Hungary, India, and Sweden are taking part in the trip.

After visiting the Azikh cave in Khojavand region, the delegation will visit Shusha. In the afternoon, travelers will visit the ruins of Aghdam city destroyed during the Armenia occupation, as well as get familiarized with the restoration work in the liberated areas.

A trip to Kalbajar and Lachin region is planned for June 17.

