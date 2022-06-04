Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy cooperation is of strategic importance - Turkish president

4 June 2022 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The energy cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is of strategic importance, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an appeal, which was read out by Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci during a special session on 'Path to Zero Emissions: Developing the Green Energy Potential of the Liberated Territories' on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week in Shusha on June 4, Trend reports.

Will be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz