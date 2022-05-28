Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

28 May 2022 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit on May 27, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov welcomed guests at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Then a solemn welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense, the defense ministers of both countries passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems were performed.

After the welcoming ceremony, the defense minister and other senior officials of the ministry met with the Turkish delegation. Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yashar Guler, Commander of the Land Forces, Army General Musa Avsever, Commander of the Air Force, Army General Hasan Kucukakyuz, Commander of the Naval Forces, Admiral Adnan Ozbal, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci and other officials participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the guests, the Defense Minister noted that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is developing, and emphasized the importance of further increasing efforts in this area.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit to the fraternal country, Akar congratulated the Azerbaijani people on 28 May – Independence Day and thanked for the hospitality. He stressed the significance of holding the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in Baku, as well as joint exercises.

Prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres were discussed at the meeting.

