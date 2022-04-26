By Sabina Mammadli

The search for Azerbaijani army conscripts Farid Mammadov and Firdovsi Abdullayev who went missing in the liberated Lachin region on March 4, 2022, continues, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported.

To find the servicemen in the highlands and hard-to-reach areas, search and rescue activities are conducted together with relevant government structures, the ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry stated that the Azerbaijani army’s active servicemen lost their way due to sudden changes in weather conditions and blizzards while changing their combat positions in Lachin region.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

