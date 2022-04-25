Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan have discussed a peace agreement to be signed between the two countries, the ministry reported on April 25.

In a telephone conversation, the ministers agreed to convene the meetings of the Joint Border Commission, as well as the Working Group on the preparation of a peace treaty, in near future, the report added.

The discussion took place as a follow-up to the agreements achieved at the level of the leaders of both states, the ministry said.

The sides agreed on the parameters of the participants in the Joint Border Commission.

The two men also touched upon the issues on the continuation of steps in the humanitarian sphere.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Council President Charles Michel met in a trilateral format in Brussels on April 6.

The meeting was held for a continuation of the discussions on the situation in the South Caucasus region and the development of EU relations with both countries.

The leaders took stock of developments since their last meeting in Brussels in December 2021 and their videoconference, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, in February 2022. They reviewed progress on the implementation of undertaken commitments. The leaders discussed the recently reported tensions and reiterated the necessity of adhering fully to the provisions of the 9/10 November 2020 trilateral statement.

Both Aliyev and Pashinyan have expressed a willingness to work quickly toward a peace agreement between their countries. To that end, it was decided to instruct foreign ministers to begin work on drafting a future peace treaty that would address all of the issues.

At the same time, it was also agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by the end of April. The Joint Border Commission's mandate will be to: delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ensure a stable security situation along and in the vicinity of the borderline.

---