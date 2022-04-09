By Trend

Chairman of the Managerial Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov inspected the construction process of the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, the agency told Trend.

According to the statement, Mammadov got also acquainted with the construction of the tunnel and bridges within the project. The chairman gave recommendations and instructions on the timely and high-quality completion of construction.

Building the first technical-grade and 81.6 km long Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, starting from the M6​​Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur highway and passing through the territory of the liberated Fuzuli, Khojavend, Khojaly and Shusha districts, continues apace.

Seven tunnels, conventionally called T1A (3,340 m), T1 (314.9 m), T2 (556.9 m), T3 (680.3 m), T4 (540.6 m), T5 ( 454.8 m) and T6 (446.3 m), are being built along the road.

Drilling work in several tunnels has already been completed. Bridges, underpasses, and drainage systems are also being constructed.

The first 48 kilometers of the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway will have six lanes, while the section between the 48 to the 81 kilometers will have four. The width of the roadway will account for 29.5 and 21.5 meters, respectively.

The construction of this automobile road, being one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions and playing an important role in the socio-economic development of the liberated lands, is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

