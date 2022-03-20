By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has donated books to a number of children homes, boarding schools and social service establishments for children in need of special care.

The action has been held in the framework of the project "Yukselish (Rise) being implemented with the support of the Baku Book Centre and bp Azerbaijan.

Volunteers of the Regional Development Public Association have visited children homes, boarding schools and social service establishments for children in need of special care.

They distributed more than 2,000 books with poems, stories, riddles, encyclopaedia and other themes, meant for children, in Azerbaijani, Turkish, Russian and Azerbaijani languages.

A Novruz festivity was also organized at the Khazar Youth Home for children and juveniles. Numerous publications were donated to the library of the Youth Home.

Head of department at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, MP Soltan Mammadov,Vice-President of bp-Azerbaijan Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli stressed the importance of the project in terms of individual advancement of the young generation and formation of their view of the world.

